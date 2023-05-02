CHEAT SHEET
Moscow Police Hunt ‘Ukrainian Saboteur Pigeon’
Police in Moscow were sent on a frantic chase this week for a Ukrainian pigeon supposedly hellbent on dropping explosives on the city. Russian media reported that an entire squad of police officers responded on Monday after an “alarmed” man phoned to report a “Ukrainian saboteur pigeon.” The man, who said he’d seen the enemy bird “with his own eyes,” claimed it was “painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag” and clutching a mine in its claws. Police searched the entire area but found no evidence of any mines, and only “ordinary” pigeons milling about.