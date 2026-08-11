This Dessert-Flavored Bar Is Powered by Protein and Creatine

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If you’re trying to maintain a caloric deficit for fat loss, hitting protein and fiber goals to maintain lean muscle mass is a tough balancing act. Sometimes, protein bars can help—but not all are created equal. Mosh’s dessert-flavored bars make it easier to maintain your macros while on-the-go. Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mosh’s protein bars are made to not only fuel your body, but also your brain.

Mosh Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bar Shop Now MOSH

Each bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, six grams of fiber (21 percent of your daily fiber needs), three grams of sugar, and only 180 calories. Additionally, these bars contain cognition-supporting ingredients like Cognizin Citicoline, lion’s mane, ashwagandha, and omega-3. And, unlike other bars on the market, Mosh’s are powered with creatine to support continuous energy supply to your muscles. There are three mouthwatering flavors to choose from: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. Our suggestion? Opt for the variety pack so you can try them all.