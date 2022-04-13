CHEAT SHEET
Russian Warship That Was Told to ‘Go Fuck Yourself’ Is Badly Damaged
A Russian navy cruiser that was infamously cursed out by a brave Ukrainian soldier at the start of the war has been “badly damaged,” according to the Russian defense ministry. But just how Russia’s most powerful battleship—the Slava-class cruiser Moskva—was crippled remains unclear. Russia has claimed ammunition on the ship blew up, forcing the crew to evacuate, while a Ukrainian official previously pinned the damage on two missiles. The cruiser, part of Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea, was at the center of a now-infamous moment of heroism by Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island who bravely told the warship to “Go fuck yourself” when it told them to surrender in February. A recording of the soldier’s words instantly went viral.