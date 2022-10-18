Are You a Mosquito Magnet? It Might Be Because You Stink

Nothing sucks more than trying to enjoy the great outdoors, only to be set upon blood-thirsty mosquitoes. If it seems like they tend to enjoy feasting on your skin more than those around you, there might be a scientific reason for that.

A new study published Tuesday in the journal Cell found evidence that mosquitoes prefer the skin of specific humans due to a specific compound found in sweat called carboxylic acid. These findings can potentially be used to develop better repellants for the insect, preventing bites and even deadly diseases like yellow fever and Zika from spreading.

While researchers have known for a while that mosquitoes tend to prefer some humans over others, the reason why exactly was still a bit of a mystery. Previous research suggested that it had to do with carboxylic acid, which didn’t necessarily attract mosquitoes on its own. However, when paired with other chemicals found in sweat such as ammonia and lactic acid, it becomes a mouth-watering cocktail for thirsty mosquitoes.

To confirm these inklings, the study’s authors collected odor samples from 64 different people by using a nylon sock worn on their arm. They then removed the socks and exposed them to a swarm of mosquitoes. Later, after breaking down the chemical composition of the nylon socks, the researchers found that the mosquitoes tended to be more attracted to the humans who had higher levels of carboxylic acids.

The authors also note that this tends to be a “fixed” trait too. That means that if your sweat contains more carboxylic acid, it might just be that way for your entire life. There is some good news though: If you’re around other people outdoors and you don’t exude more of the acid, mosquitoes are going to flock to the poor folks who do and mostly avoid you!

“Mosquito preferences matter more in a group setting,” the study’s authors wrote. “The ‘mosquito magnet’ in the group may receive the most bites, leaving the less attractive humans largely untouched. This suggests that mosquitoes distinguish the scent of two human samples using cues that exist along a continuum.”

This research will likely play a very important role in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses that claim more than a million lives a year, according to the American Mosquito Control Association. The study’s authors say that targeted treatments and preventative measures can be developed for people who tend to be “mosquito magnets”—which can go a long way in saving a lot of lives in the future.