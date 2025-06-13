Most Americans Cannot Afford ‘Minimal Quality of Life’

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a Texas federal court to delay key deadlines in his $20 billion lawsuit against CBS, citing “active settlement discussions” and ongoing mediation with the network. The case stems from a 2024 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that Trump claims was deceptively edited, causing him “mental anguish and confusion.” CBS News denies Trump’s accusation of deceitful editing and says the network handed over footage and transcripts of the interview to the FCC. Trump dismissed an initial $15 million settlement offer and is now demanding at least $25 million and an apology. The suit comes as Paramount, CBS’ parent company, seeks regulatory approval for its pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media—a deal that is now under added scrutiny. California lawmakers have launched an investigation into whether reaching a settlement with the president in order to finalize the merger would violate federal bribery laws. All parties have agreed to the delay, which would push filings into July.
Who says you can’t find true love on reality TV? For The Bachelor sweethearts Grant Ellis, 31, and Juliana Pasquarosa, 29, it looks like the cynics may have been right this time. The pair, who got engaged during the Season 29 finale of the long-running reality matchmaking show, have officially called it quits on their relationship. Taking to Instagram with a simultaneous update, Ellis wrote that the pair are “simply not the right fit.” “This chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” Pasquarosa wrote in her own post. Signs of a split had already surfaced when Pasquarosa shared a “Prayer for God’s Timing” on her Instagram Stories on June 12. Ellis was the second-ever Black male lead in The Bachelor history, after first appearing on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year. Bachelor Nation was shocked by the March 24 finale, when Ellis appeared to have a last-minute change of heart away from fan-favorite Litia Garr. The runner-up later revealed that she was blindsided by Grant’s proposal, as he had promised her his final rose, telling her “I love you.” “Please be kind,” Pasquarosa wrote as she signed off her announcement. “We shared something meaningful.”
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Washington D.C. and its surrounding areas ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming $45 million birthday parade, scheduled for Saturday. The National Weather Service had previously estimated that there is a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday after 2 p.m., with a possibility of thunderstorms in the evening. The flash flood warning, which also applies to Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, is in place until 12 a.m. Saturday. The NWS advises that those in the area move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. While Saturday’s parade is designed to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, Saturday also happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday. The parade is planned to start at 6:30 p.m. and last for an hour. It will feature 9,000 troops, as well as more than 100 military vehicles, including 130 tanks, plus 50 aircraft.
Famed #MeToo attorney Gloria Allred’s law firm is being investigated by the State Bar of California, The Wall Street Journal revealed Friday. The probe will reportedly seek to determine if Allred, Maroko & Goldberg pressured clients to accept confidential settlement deals they felt were not in their best interest, as former clients of the firm alleged in a March report by the Journal. That report also included testimony from ex-clients who accused Allred’s firm of using “high-pressure tactics” to influence how clients handled their cases and interacted with the media. Allred said the bar’s probe will find no wrongdoing, telling the Journal that she and her partners have “always acted ethically and in accordance with the Rules of Professional Responsibility.” She added that she would not “bow down to kings or The Wall Street Journal.” Allred, 83, has represented clients in some of the country’s most followed cases, including some of the sexual misconduct and assault accusers of Bill Cosby, Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
A Thai actor who cheated death in a plane crash more than 26 years ago says he was struck by a haunting parallel between himself and the sole survivor of Thursday’s Air India disaster. “The survivor of the plane crash in India was sitting in the same seat number as me—11A,” Ruangsak James Loychusak wrote in a Facebook post. “Goosebumps.” Seat 11A has become the focus of intrigue after it was revealed as the spot where Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was seated when the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner went down just seconds after takeoff, killing all 241 others on board. Loychusak says he was assigned the same seat number on Thai Airways International Flight 261, which crashed into a swamp during a botched landing attempt at Bangkok International Airport on December 11, 1998. According to The Sun, Loychusak said he struggled with a fear of flying for a decade after the accident, which claimed 101 of the 146 passengers and crew aboard the Airbus A310. “I avoided speaking to anyone and always stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain my sense of safety,” he said, according to The Sun. “I can still remember the sounds, smells, and even the taste of the water in the swamp the plane crashed into.” Loychusak, who is a popular actor and singer in Thailand, offered his condolences to all who lost loved ones in Thursday’s tragedy in his Facebook post.
Most Americans Cannot Afford ‘Minimal Quality of Life’
A new research index puts the majority of Americans below the level required to enjoy a “minimal” quality of life. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that 11 percent of Americans plunged into poverty in 2023. Yet according to researchers, that percentage doesn’t account for the number of Americans looking not just to survive, but thrive, with stable employment and room for upward mobility. “What people are thinking about—a real shared prosperity—is not, ‘I can survive,’ but, ‘What does it take to live a middle-class life?’” said Gene Ludwig, founder of the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP), CNBC reported. ”‘What does it take to be on the first rung, at least, of the American dream?’” Ludwig looked to develop the answer to that question through LISEP’s “Minimal Quality of Life Index,” which measures the “true cost of economic well-being” from 2001 to 2023. The index takes into account essentials such as rent costs, food prices, and general cost of living expenses. When put against these measures, the index found that 60 percent of Americans didn’t meet the threshold due to wages stalling while costs associated with medical treatment, rent, raising children, and education have risen exponentially.
HGTV Content Chief Loren Ruch has died at 55. He passed away from pneumonia following a bowel blockage. Ruch’s health had been rocky due to a long-term battle with blood cancer, although his mother told Daily Mail that he was free of the disease at the time of his death. Ruch, who had been part of HGTV since 2008, produced and managed some of the company’s most popular shows, including Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Green Home, and Celebrity IOU. He was also a beloved co-host for the network’s House Party. He won five Emmy Awards and was remembered for his “endless kindness” and “unshakeable integrity,” according to Warner Bros. Television Chairperson Channing Dungey. Before becoming HGTV’s head of content in January 2023, Ruch was a prolific senior producer of morning news shows Good Day LA and Good Day Live. “Throughout his three-decade career, Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him,” Dungey wrote in an email to Warner Bros. Discovery staff. Dungey added that he was a “mentor,” “advocate,” and “true friend.” He served as a board member for Live Out Loud, a nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth. His “impact stretched far beyond the screen,” Dungey said, adding that he leaves behind a “lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”
Ariel Winter took on one of the hardest acting roles of her career recently when she went undercover as a 12-year-old girl to nab a sexual predator. Winter, 27, played Alex Dunphy on ABC’s series Modern Family, but she adopted a more serious role when she became part of a highly secretive operation for the nonprofit Safe from Online Sex Abuse’s YouTube docuseries, SOSA Undercover. Winter’s recent sting operation was to play a blonde preteen girl in Oklahoma City in order to lure predators out of hiding. “It can be scary at times pretending to be 12 and talking to older men, but it’s validating to put away predators that have been harming children,” she told the Daily Mail. “Growing up in the entertainment industry, I’ve been the girl we are trying to save. It’s vital to me to help protect young women from the experiences I endured in my own life.” It was also a rude awakening: “I was surprised by the volume [of] how many men were out there looking to talk to girls who were 12 or 13,” she said. “It’s hundreds of thousands of men.” Despite the dark reality, Winter felt that it was “cathartic” to be working with the organization and knowing that she can make a difference, especially when she has been through similar things.
Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth, 53, ripped her actor ex Peter Facinelli, 51, for cruising girls as young as his eldest daughter on Raya. Garth shared that their daughter Luca, now 27, “came across” his profile on the celebrity dating app and apparently had his age range set to include hers. “My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya, and his age, whatever range, that he was looking for was also the age range of his oldest daughter,” said Garth on the I Do, Part 2 podcast. Garth, who was married to Facinelli from 2001 to 2013, did not delve further into how she felt about her ex-husband’s love life; Facinelli has since announced his engagement to partner Lily Anne Harrison, 36, and the actor’s rep addressed Garth’s comments in a statement to Page Six. “Peter went on one date on Raya and it was with his current partner, Lily Anne Harrison, who he’s been with for 10 years. They share a two-year-old and are very happy,” the rep said. Facinelli and Garth share daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18, together.
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown has gone silent on X after The Washington Post reported Thursday night he is wanted in Miami on a charge of attempted murder. The 36-year-old, who posted over 50 times between Monday and Thursday afternoon, a dozen to joke that he slept with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, has not commented on the allegations. Brown is accused of taking a security guard’s gun and firing it toward him at a celebrity boxing event last month, the Post reports—an incident allegedly captured on camera. A Miami judge ordered Brown to remain under house arrest until trial. Brown, who lives in nearby Fort Lauderdale, claimed on May 16 that he was “jumped” by people trying to steal his jewelry at the boxing event. It is unclear if the one-time Super Bowl champion, who actively campaigned for President Donald Trump last year, has already been detained or placed on house arrest. An attempted murder with a firearm conviction in Florida carries a sentence of at least 10 years. The incident is not Brown’s first legal issue, as he previously was accused of battery, indecent exposure, rape, and of failing to pay child support.