Most Americans Think Trump Encourages Foreign Election Interference, Poll Shows
Most Americans believe that President Donald Trump is encouraging foreign interference in U.S. elections, according to a new poll. Just over 50 percent of respondents in a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Tuesday said Trump has encouraged election interference—88 percent of Democrats agreed with that statement as well as 51 percent of independents. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they believe Trump has not done much or has done nothing at all in an effort to stop interference in this year’s presidential election, while 41 percent said they believed the U.S. is not very prepared or not prepared at all to keep November’s election secure. In a separate poll from Politico/Morning Consult, just 21 percent of respondents gave Trump an A grade for his job performance as president, with a further 17 percent giving him a B. However, the 38 percent who gave Trump a high A or B mark is equal to the 38 percent of voters who gave Trump an F in the poll.