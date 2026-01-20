A manhunt has been launched after an Indiana state court judge and his wife were shot inside their home. Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were both injured in the attack, with the judge suffering an injury to his arm and his wife sustaining an injury to her hip. Both are in stable condition, police said Monday. The couple were discovered by authorities inside their Lafayette home, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, after responding to reports of a shooting. Police described the shooting as a “senseless unacceptable act of violence” as they continued to hunt for the suspect. They have not released a motive or suspect description. Indiana’s top judge, State Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush, urged colleagues to remain vigilant. She called any violence against judges or their families “completely unacceptable.” Meyer previously served as a Democratic city council member and oversaw a high-profile case involving Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born orphan whose adoptive parents abandoned her, claiming she had behavioral issues and dwarfism.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has urged Americans to follow new dietary guidelines that place red meat at the top of the food pyramid and promote higher consumption of protein, vegetables, and healthy fats, while calling for reduced intake of sugar and processed foods. Yet The Guardian reports that, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI), a 25 percent increase in red meat consumption would require an additional 100 million acres of agricultural land for livestock—an area roughly the size of California. “We are seeing millions of acres of forest cut down, and agricultural expansion is the leading driver of that,” Richard Waite, director of agriculture initiatives at WRI, told the outlet. Waite added that food systems have a significant impact on the planet’s ecosystems, particularly increased meat consumption, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. “To the extent that people follow these guidelines and eat more animal protein foods, particularly beef and dairy, they will negatively impact our environment,” Diego Rose, a director of nutrition at Tulane University, told The Guardian. In an email to the Daily Beast, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson wrote: “The Trump administration will no longer weaponize federal food policy to destroy the livelihoods of hard-working American ranchers and protein producers under the radical dogma of the Green New Scam.”
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Danish businesses are turning Trump’s favorite piece of merchandise against him. Greenlanders are selling out companies that sell “Make America Go Away” hats. The most popular version of the hat reads “Nu det Nuuk,” which approximately translates to “enough is enough” in Danish. And on the side of the hat parodies Trump’s MAGA, replacing the word “great” with “go.” Trump has been increasingly escalating his attempts to acquire Greenland in the past week. Greenlanders themselves have been largely opposed to talks of acquisition, the threats by the United States prompting the most populous protests the Danish territory has ever seen. The accessories have become a private mark of resistance and commonplace at the public demonstrations against the United States’ takeover demands. Greenland Support is one of the original companies that began selling the popular hat. Speaking to Newsweek, the company’s Victor Schøtt said that their business is raising money for Greenlandic kids, telling the publication, “Hopefully, Donald Trump will never actually do anything about Greenland, and then we will just have raised a lot of money for the generations to come in Greenland.”
Rob Hirst, co-founder and drummer for Australian rock group Midnight Oil, has died the band confirmed Tuesday. Hirst was 70 and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023. “After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain—‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness’,” his bandmates wrote in a statement on social media. “He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act.” Over nearly five decades, Hirst powered the group’s sound with forceful rhythms while co-writing lyrics and melodies for key songs including “Beds Are Burning” and “The Dead Heart”. Formed in Sydney during the mid-1970s, Midnight Oil released 13 studio albums and gained recognition for politically charged rock. “It’s been absolutely better than anything anyone could ever ask for,” he said in a 2025 interview when asked for his reflections on life. “And so, if my life is attenuated by this tiny little tumour that threatens to do me in, then I will still consider myself incredibly fortunate.”
If you’re tuned into the wellness world, you’ve likely heard longevity enthusiasts touting the potential benefits of hydrogen water. Some longevity enthusiasts suggest that water infused with molecular hydrogen may offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects by helping reduce free radical damage—claims often linked to improved energy, recovery, and metabolic health.
While some experts (and current research) remain skeptical of hydrogen water’s real-world impact, wellness devotees are embracing the trend, and brands like H2Tab are making it easier to try for yourself. The wellness brand, which was co-founded by biologist and biohacker expert Gary Brecka, recently launched two new kits designed to help you supercharge your hydration routine in 2026—no complicated equipment required. The Hydration Kit includes 60 molecular hydrogen tablets, available in unflavored or raspberry.
Each tablet uses an elemental magnesium formulation that releases pure molecular hydrogen in the form of nanobubbles when dissolved in water. The brand recommends starting with one tablet daily, then increasing to two or three as your body adjusts.
For those looking to take things a step further, the Reset Kit includes the same hydrogen water tablets, plus hydrogen bath tablets designed for at-home soaking. Added to a tub, the tablets release molecular hydrogen that may help support circulation and skin health, turning an ordinary bath into a recovery-boosting ritual.
Whether you’re curious about upgrading your daily hydration or looking for wellness-forward ways to make bath time work harder, H2Tab’s new kits offer an accessible entry point into the hydrogen water trend.
A single state in Australia has suffered its fourth shark attack in three days after a surfer was bitten in the chest. Police said a 39-year-old man was mauled in New South Wales’s Mid North Coast on Tuesday morning after it bit his board. He has since been released from the hospital, with Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce telling ABC, he was “very fortunate to not have sustained any serious injuries.” NSW Superintendent Joseph McNulty described the situation off the coast of Australia’s most populous state as a “perfect storm environment”, with two people left in critical conditions after torrential rainfall may have washed nutrients into the water, drawing in sharks’ prey. Authorities are now pleading with people to stay out of the water. Among the victims is a 12-year-old boy, who was left in a critical condition with bites on both his legs. He was dragged from the water by his friends after being attacked while rock jumping in the eastern suburb of Vaucluse on Sunday. A man was then left in a critical condition at Manly Beach on the city’s northern shore on Monday, while an 11-year-old surfer also escaped without injury after his board was bitten at Dee Why Beach the same day.
Most and Least Physically Active States Revealed
A new analysis reveals which U.S. states have the most residents staying physically active—and which are falling behind. According to 2024 data from the Department of Health and Human Services, adults in Mississippi (30.6 percent), West Virginia (28.7 percent), and Arkansas (28.5 percent) are the most likely to get no exercise beyond their jobs. Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Alabama closely follow, reporting an inactivity rate of 28 percent. By contrast, Washington, D.C. (13.9 percent), Colorado (15.6 percent), and Vermont (16 percent) have the smallest shares of inactive adults. Tennessee was not included in the report. The findings were highlighted in the United Health Foundation’s “America’s Health Rankings” report. Research and federal data often show that the South has the highest prevalence of physical inactivity among U.S. regions, a pattern experts often link to broader social and environmental factors such as poverty and limited access to exercise infrastructure. Altogether, about one in five Americans report doing no physical activity or exercise outside their job, according to the data. The Department of Health and Human Services advises adults to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week.
A brutal winter storm unleashed havoc on a Michigan highway after whiteout conditions triggered a massive chain-reaction crash involving more than 100 vehicles. The pileup included at least 30 lorries and unfolded as the storm blanketed large swaths of the state with heavy snow and high winds. Drone footage shared by Fox Weather showed Interstate 196 buried under snow near Grand Rapids, with jack-knifed trucks and cars scattered across lanes and shoulders. Winds of up to 40 miles per hour were recorded at the crash site, where snowfall topped a foot. One driver said visibility collapsed almost entirely as snow blew sideways across the roadway. “I could barely see the road in front of me,” the driver said. Michigan State Police shut down the motorway in both directions while crews worked to clear the wreckage. Authorities reported numerous injuries but no deaths. “It was a little scary just listening to everything, the bangs and booms behind you,” truck driver Pedro Mata Jr told the Associated Press, saying he avoided crashing by pulling off the road. As snow continued to fall, stranded passengers were bused to a nearby high school. The storm was part of a wider system that sent temperatures plunging nationwide, with rare snowfall reported as far south as the Florida Panhandle.
The West Wing star Timothy Busfield has been edited out of an upcoming movie following his arrest earlier this month on charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor. Busfield, who was accused of abusing underage boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady, had top billing in Amazon MGM’s You Deserve Each Other, but according to Variety, will be edited out. Other stars in the film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Hogle and is still in post-production, include Kyle MacLachlan, Penn Badgley, Justin Long, and Meghann Fahy. The film marks the second project impacted following Busfield’s arrest after NBC pulled an episode of Law & Order: SVU in which he was a guest star from its schedule ahead of its planned Jan. 22 premiere. Busfield, 68, turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on Jan. 13 after the warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 9. Busfield has firmly denied the allegations and has claimed that he is ready to “confront these lies.” A civil lawyer for Busfield told The New York Times, “He is innocent and is determined to clear his name.”
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
American singer-songwriter Tucker Zimmerman and his wife died over the weekend after a fatal blaze at his home in Belgium. The fire is understood to have broken out early Saturday, according to ClashMusic. First responders found the property already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on site after neighbors alerted authorities. Zimmerman, who spent much of his later life living and performing in Europe, and his wife were confirmed dead at the scene. He was 84, and the couple had been married for more than five decades. The American-born artist established a long-running career in folk and acoustic music, becoming known for his poetic songwriting and distinctive guitar work. David Bowie routinely cited Zimmerman’s ‘Ten Songs’ as one of his favorite albums of all time. “Tucker was a master musician and songwriter from San Francisco. His songs were biting and revolutionary,” Zimmerman’s producer Tony Visconti said in a statement. “He was one of my oldest friends. David Bowie adored him,” he added. “If you haven’t heard Tucker’s music, it was like a very dark version of Bob Dylan. I’m all choked up.”
A United Airlines jet suffered a “mechanical issue” upon landing in Orlando, appearing to slump and veer from the center of the runway. United Flight 2323 touched down in Florida on a wet and windy Sunday afternoon, having taken off from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Footage of the landing shows the two-year-old Airbus A321neo bump and lurch as it touches down, with something appearing to detach from the plane. “Oooh, something popped off,” an onlooker can be heard saying in the clip. The plane was left blocking the runway, Fox35 reports, with the 200 passengers and six crew onboard having to be picked up by buses. No injuries were reported. The airline said work was underway to move the plane, but it is not yet clear what the issue is or what caused it. “United flight 2323 from Chicago to Orlando experienced a mechanical issue upon landing. Passengers are being bused to the terminal and our team is working to remove the aircraft from the runway. No injuries have been reported,” United told Fox.