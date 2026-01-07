Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Most Damaging Traitor in CIA History Dies in Prison at 84

DEATH OF A TRAITOR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.07.26 6:39AM EST 
American former CIA counterintelligence officer and Soviet spy Aldrich Ames (right) leaves the courthouse after receiving a life sentence, Washington DC, 28th April 1994. (Photo by Larry Downing/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Larry Downing/Larry Downing

Aldrich Ames, the CIA traitor whose betrayal led to the deaths of multiple agents behind the Iron Curtain, has died in prison at 84. Ames was heading the CIA’s Soviet counterintelligence division at Langley, Virginia, in the mid-1980s when he decided to start selling secrets to the KGB—and ended up handing over hundreds of documents betraying CIA operations and Soviet officials working for the agency. The Bureau of Prisons said the traitorous double agent died at Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, on Monday, 32 years after he pleaded guilty without trial to espionage and tax evasion and was sentenced to life without parole. The New York Times reports his spying for the Soviets led to the executions of 10 U.K. and U.S. spies behind the Iron Curtain, earned him $2,705,000, and plunged intelligence operations into chaos between 1985 and 1994. Prior to his sentencing, he told the Washington Post that his decision to flip came from “financial troubles, immediate and continuing,” but despite his “profound shame and guilt” he largely downplayed the impact he thought his actions had had.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Stranger Things’ Star Backs Out of Next Big Project
HARBOUR EXIT
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 5:36AM EST 
David Harbour
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: David Harbour attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) Monica Schipper/WireImage

Stranger Things star David Harbour has dropped out of an upcoming film he was set to star in alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to Variety that Harbour had stepped back from his role in Behemoth!, directed by Tony Gilroy. Variety cites reports from multiple insiders who said Harbour, 50, was overwhelmed by the series wrap of Stranger Things, which involved multiple promotional events and episode drops the day before Thanksgiving, on Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve. Harbour was the subject of additional scrutiny throughout the period because ex-wife Lily Allen released an album on which she accused him of having an affair. At the same time, reports emerged that Harbour’s on-set behaviour during the filming of Stranger Things’ fifth season had triggered an investigation from Netflix into claims of bullying and harassment, particularly towards his 21-year-old co-star, Millie Bobby Brown. Harbour’s role in Behemoth! has reportedly been recast, but no details are known about his replacement.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Ronald Reagan’s Eldest Son Dies at 80
‘STEADFAST GUARDIAN’
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 01.07.26 4:18AM EST 
Published 01.06.26 11:38PM EST 
LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 29: Republican strategist Michael Reagan speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally for U.S. Republican Senate candidate Sharron Angle featuring U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) at The Orleans October 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recent polls show Angle four points ahead in her race against U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) who is seeking his fifth term. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The eldest son of former President Ronald Reagan has died at age 80. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced the death of Michael Reagan, “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy,” in a Tuesday post on X. It did not disclose a cause of death. “Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the statement read. The family separately said he died in Los Angeles on Sunday. Michael was best known as a conservative commentator who regularly contributed to the right-wing Newsmax network and hosted his own radio talk show, The Michael Reagan Show. Michael was the adoptive son of the future president and his first wife, Jane Wyman. He was the eldest of Reagan’s five children and spoke openly about coming to terms with his adoption journey in his autobiographies. Michael was married for over five decades to his second wife, Colleen, with whom he shared two children. “Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa,” the family said. “Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.”

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
ABC Hits Kimmel With Major Budget Cuts After Suspension
DAY THE MUSIC DIED
Owen Mason-Hill 

Editorial intern, Obsessed

Published 01.06.26 5:26PM EST 
Jimmy Kimmel
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ABC has told Jimmy Kimmel, 58, to reduce the number of musical performances on his show to just two per week, down from one per broadcast, a 60% reduction. Jimmy Kimmel Live! music producer Jim Pitt has reportedly been informing staff of the slashed performances, but has provided no reason for them. Kimmel’s show was just one of two remaining late-night talk shows to feature nightly musical performances following widespread cutbacks in the late-night landscape. Now, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is the only show to maintain its full musical performance roster. Despite renewing his contract for an additional year, tensions between Kimmel and the network remain high since Disney, the parent company of ABC, suspended his show in September following monologue jokes he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The acclaimed host was initially suspended indefinitely after Federal Communications Commission chairman Brandon Carr threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license. After public backlash, ABC reduced the suspension to three days. On Sunday, Kimmel won an award for “Best Talk Show” at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Start 2026 Out Strong With Orangetheory Fitness at Only $2 a Day
NEW YEAR, ORANGE YOU
Scouted Staff
Published 01.05.26 6:02PM EST 
People rowing in an Orangetheory class.
Orangetheory

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There isn’t a more popular time to invest in fitness than the new year. The gyms are packed. The sweats are in rotation. And, if you get motivated by being around people who are prioritizing wellness, group fitness might help you lock in. After all, working out with people can be easier than doing it alone. Orangetheory is making the transition to group fitness even more seamless. For a limited time (until Jan. 31), Orangetheory is offering a whole month of unlimited classes for just $2 a day. Each class combines strength training with cardio to give people more energy, a better mood, and real momentum. On average, members lose 8.6 percent body fat and gain 2.6 percent lean muscle from 18 classes in just 8 weeks (based on internal Orangetheory data).

Orangetheory Fitness Classes
One month of unlimited access for $2 per day
Buy At Orangetheory Fitness

Whether you are getting back into fitness or looking for something new, Orangetheory’s current promo is a no-stress entry point. If you don’t love it after 30 days, get your money back. Either way, you’ll be getting a great pump.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Atypical’ Actor Announces NYC Mayoral Run for 2029
HEAD START
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.06.26 3:57PM EST 
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: Michael Rapaport performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on September 25, 2025 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced his candidacy for the 2029 New York City mayoral race one day into Zohran Mamdani’s term. “I, Michael Rapaport, will be running for mayor of New York City in 2029,” said the 55-year-old comedian in an Instagram video posted on Jan. 1. “You got ‘Zoron the moron’ now [sic]. But have no fear, Mayor Rapaport will be here,” the Atypical actor added. Rapaport, a Jewish native of New York City’s Upper East Side, was a staunch critic of Mamadani during the NYC mayoral campaign for the 34-year-old Democratic socialist’s pro-Palestine stance. The comedian and podcaster became an outspoken advocate for Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack and said Jewish people should “reclaim and proudly own the term ‘Zionist’.” In the video announcing his candidacy, Rapaport promised, “I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free.” This seemed to be a shot at some Mamdani campaign promises, like free buses in the city. He also appeared to take a swipe at Mamdani’s affable persona, saying, “Every single time I make a mistake, I will acknowledge it, I will apologize and I won’t do it with a s--t-eating grin.”

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Pilot Sues Boeing for Trying to ‘Scapegoat’ Crew for Mid-Air Door Panel Blowout
ADDING INSULT TO INJURY
Janna Brancolini
Updated 01.06.26 11:50AM EST 
Published 01.06.26 11:49AM EST 
Alaska Airlines plane on tarmac
Burbank, CA - October 07: The Burbank FAA Air Traffic Control Tower is staffed Tuesday with flight operations returning to normal as an Alaska Airlines plane taxis to the arrival gate at Hollywood Burbank Airport Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Air traffic controllers were scheduled to return to work and full staffing of the control tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport today after travelers encountered delays Monday amid a staffing shortage linked to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Flight operations returned to normal Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

An Alaska Airlines captain has sued Boeing for $10 million, accusing the manufacturer of “scapegoating” the crew after the plane he was piloting lost a door cover mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the aircraft. Brandon Fisher was at the helm of a Boeing 737 MAX that took off from Portland, Oregon, for Ontario, California in January 2024. At 16,000 feet, the plane lost a door plug covering a deactivated emergency exit. The pilots declared an emergency and descended below 10,000 feet so there would be enough oxygen to breathe normally, even with a door-sized hole in the left side of the plane. Fisher and his first officer, Emily Wiprud, landed the plane safely with only minor injuries reported. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board later found that when the plane left the Boeing factory, it was missing key bolts securing the door plug. But in a class action lawsuit related to the incident, Boeing denied responsibility on the grounds that its products were “improperly maintained or misused by persons and/or entities other than Boeing.” According to Fisher’s suit, those words were “clearly directed” at the captain in an attempt to “paint him as the scapegoat for Boeing’s numerous failures,” causing him to suffer emotional distress on top of other “life-changing impacts” caused by the incident.

Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft
Multiple lawsuits have been filed following a mid-air cabin panel blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft on January 7, 2024. NTSB/via REUTERS
Read it at Business Insider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Celebrity Big Brother Star Reveals She’s Plotting Run for Congress
CONTENT TO CONGRESS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.06.26 3:59PM EST 
Trisha Paytas
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Trisha Paytas attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pict

Trisha Paytas may be eyeing a jump from YouTube to Capitol Hill. The 37-year-old Big Brother alum told her more than 5 million YouTube subscribers on Monday that she is considering a run for Congress, in a video titled “2026 MANIFESTATIONS.” While acknowledging the idea might sound “crazy,” Paytas said she wants to “truly make a difference,” particularly in California, where she lives with her husband, Moses Hacmon, and their three children, Aquaman, Elvis, and Malibu Barbie. Interest in the idea only grew after Paytas followed up on TikTok, revealing the potential run came to her in a “vision,” complete with a possible campaign slogan: “California could be good.” She said motherhood pushed her toward politics, explaining she could no longer ignore what she described as the “disastrous” and “dystopian” state of the world. Paytas, who joined OnlyFans in 2020, said her main policy focus would be raising the minimum age for adult entertainment work to 25. It remains unclear which party she would run under, as Paytas has publicly flipped political affiliations in the past. The influencer has recently expanded her career beyond YouTube, appearing on Broadway in “Beetlejuice” and landing a role in the upcoming third season of Euphoria.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Legendary Movie Director Dies at 70
HUGE LOSS
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 01.06.26 11:23AM EST 
Published 01.06.26 9:51AM EST 
Bela Tarr poses after giving a press conference at the Filmoteca de Catalunya, January 9, 2024, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
Europa Press News/David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known for his distinctive black-and-white films and for pioneering the “slow cinema” movement, has died at the age of 70. Tarr, whose notable works include 1994’s seven and a half hour epic Sátántangó and 1987’s Damnation, died after a “long and serious illness,” the European Film Academy announced on Tuesday, via Variety. The academy added that it now mourns the loss of an “outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, who is not only deeply respected by his colleagues but also celebrated by audiences worldwide.” Tarr’s style of filmmaking is best known for its long, uninterrupted takes with minimal dialogue, bleak themes, and a moody black-and-white aesthetic. He won the Best Young Film Award at the European Film Awards in 1998 for Damnation, with his biggest acclaim generally regarded for Sátántangó, a 439-minute adaptation of the novel by László Krasznahorkai about the struggles of a Hungarian village in the wake of the fall of communism. His last film was 2011’s Turin Horse, which was also critically acclaimed, ranking 63rd on the BBC’s list of the century’s best films in 2016.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 06.26.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Broadway’s Classic Hits Just Had a Record Holiday Week
TICKET FRENZY
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.06.26 6:15PM EST 
galleries/2011/06/15/broadway-injuries/broadway-injuries-lion-king_wd6gxx

Lest anyone think that Julie Taymor's popular production of The Lion King got off without injury, it turns out many of the dancers in that show sustained injuries just by coming to work and performing their moves every day—though this is a problem plaguing many Broadway productions. The actors who play the giraffes tend to have wrist issues from clutching their stilts. Likewise, the actresses who play the cheetah sometimes have back problems. And it has been suggested that the elaborate, and heavy masks and headpieces can exacerbate cervical and upper-thoracic strain in cast members.

Roslan Rahman, AFP / Getty Images

Even Broadway staples are still finding ways to smash records. The Lion King and Mamma Mia! both posted historic box office hauls for the week ending Jan. 4, setting new sales highs. Disney’s longest-running Broadway show, The Lion King, pulled in $3.14 million across eight performances at the Minskoff Theatre. Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, nearing the end of its limited return engagement, brought in $2.6 million over nine performances at the Winter Garden Theatre—a personal best for the production. The strong showing comes just after last week’s closure of Beetlejuice and Waiting For Godot, which brought in $1.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively. But Hamilton led all productions with $3.3 million, followed closely by Wicked at $3.29 million.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Hundreds of Tourists Stranded on Paradise Island Amid Conflict
FLIGHTS GROUNDED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 11:57AM EST 
SOCOTRA ISLAND, YEMEN - OCTOBER 15: A Soviet tank lies in the sand on October 15, 2025 in Socotra, Yemen. Socotra, the largest island in an eponymous archipelago, lies 150 miles off the Horn of Africa, and even farther from mainland Yemen. Its relative isolation has mitigated the impact of Yemen's long-running and stalemated civil war, rendering it safe enough to attract a small but steady stream of foreign tourists. However, it has not been untouched by regional hostilities. In recent years, the UAE-backed secessionist group Southern Transitional Council wrested control of the island from the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government. The STC ultimately joined the government's Presidential Leadership Council, but the UAE retains considerable military and economic influence in the archipelago. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Carl Court/Getty Images

Hundreds of foreign tourists were left stranded on a remote island after a regional power shift abruptly severed its air links. Roughly 600 visitors became stuck on Socotra after the United Arab Emirates withdrew its troops from Yemen, halting flights to and from the island as tensions escalated with Saudi Arabia. The breakdown followed a widening split between the two Gulf powers, which now back opposing sides in Yemen’s civil war. “Nobody has any information and everyone just wants to go back to their normal lives,” said Aurelija Krikstaponiene, a Lithuanian tourist who traveled to Socotra over New Year’s Eve. She was scheduled to return to Abu Dhabi, but may now have to leave via Jeddah as control of the airport shifts. Socotra, located more than 300 kilometers south of Yemen’s coast, had largely avoided the mainland conflict and was accessible mainly through the UAE. Emirati forces took effective control of the island in 2018, but Saudi-backed airstrikes against UAE-aligned separatists have since altered the balance. “We have a limited amount of cash, and most people will run out in two or three days,” Maciej, a Polish tourist, told Reuters, noting there are no ATMs or card payments on the island. Yemeni airlines said a flight to Jeddah would operate on January 7.

Read it at The National

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now