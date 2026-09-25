Most Heinous MAGA Looks on Trump’s Dictator Suck-Up Day

Fresh from rolling out a 100-ft red carpet for his arrival into America, President Donald Trump spared no taxpayer expense to give Chinese President Xi Jinping the full White House experience on Thursday.

Trump had welcomed the communist leader at the airport in thick leather gloves and a full-length coat, but he really went all out to make Don’s Dictator Day special.

Here are some of the heinous MAGA looks spotted at the White House, which hosted a lavish military parade and tech bro-friendly state dinner.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

That look when you realize you didn’t call your house guest to check which tie and suit he was wearing. Their latest twinning moment follows an earlier mirrored dressing episode in May.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are dressing like each other. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

JD Vance and Usha Vance

Clearly, being in sync was the MAGA memo for the day, with the second couple also couple-dressing like loved-up prom dates.

Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha LOL at the White House. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ivanka Trump

Everyone was clearly feeling blue. Trump’s daughter was sporting this duck-egg blue, embroidered creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei. It was giving Flying Nun vibes, and sensibly, came with pockets, as well as wizard sleeves.

Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Ivanka Trump all team with the theme. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Melania Trump

The fashion-forward first lady’s mood board was `Extra from a Wham! video in 1984.′ And check out that super-sized bow. She can reuse it on one of her monochrome Christmas trees in a few months’ time. She had to be on high alert in case Trump smeared his beige hand make-up all over her bright white top.

Melania Trump parties like she's headed to A Flock of Seagulls show. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Careful with that concealer Donald, she's wearing white! Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Lauren Sanchez

While the tech bros invited to Trump’s state dinner mostly kept it understated, Jeff Bezos’ wife came dressed to impress, as per. You just know that necklace cost more than an entry-level Palm Beach mansion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez keep it classy. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Donald & Melania Trump, Xi Jinping & Peng Liyuan

Oh look, it’s the MAGA ABBA! You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan watch a military demonstration from a balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., September 24, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS



