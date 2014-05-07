Most Obamacare Enrollees Pay Premiums

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg News
Contrary to Republican crowing last week that only about two-thirds of customers on federal exchanges had actually paid their premiums, health-insurance companies say that number is more like 80 percent. The breakdown for some of the biggest health insurers: 90 percent for WellPoint, low-to-mid-80 percent for Aetna, and at least 83 percent for Health Care Service Corp. The two-thirds number the GOP was using was leftover from April 15, which was before 3 million additional people signed up for coverage that began on May 1 with a premium due-date of April 30.