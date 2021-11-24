Most of the Astroworld Victims Were Trapped in Same Packed Area
TRAGIC
Seven of the 10 Astroworld victims were corralled together in a practically unmovable part of Travis Scott’s crowd when a crowd surge led to unspeakable tragedy, a Washington Post investigation found. The seven victims, between the ages of 9 and 27, were situated around the south quadrant looking toward the stage. The area was enclosed by three metal barriers, making leaving the area dangerously difficult during Scott’s set. Video obtained by the Post also showed how three of the concertgoers who died appeared to be unconscious in a pile of other attendees only 16 minutes into the show—despite Scott continuing with his full set. The Houston police department is continuing its criminal investigation, and the causes of death have not been released.