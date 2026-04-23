Most Streamed Spotify Artist of All-Time Revealed
Spotify is marking its 20th anniversary by pulling back the curtain on its all-time biggest hitmakers. Drawing on decades of listening data from hundreds of millions of users, Taylor Swift was crowned the platform’s most-streamed artist ever, beating out Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande in the top five. But Swift’s dominance didn’t carry over to albums. Her “Lover” album landed at No. 8, while “Midnights” barely cracked the list at No. 18. Instead, the top slot went to Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” with “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Deluxe)" also among the top finishers. And making its only entry on the list, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” secured the top four spot. Swift also missed out entirely on the most-streamed songs list. The No. 1 track went to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” while “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood claimed the No. 3 spot.