Mother Charged With Murdering Her 3 Children in Phoenix Home: Police
A 22-year-old Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children, who were found dead in the living room of the family’s home, authorities said Tuesday. Rachel Henry “has admitted to harming her three children, which caused their demise,” said police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, adding that there was no obvious trauma to the 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl, and 3-year-old boy. The children were found dead late Monday after a relative who lives at the home called police. “We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children,” Fortune said. Police said Henry was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and that they were interviewing the 30-year-old father and a 49-year-old relative who lives in the home.