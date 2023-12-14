CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting Will Merge in 2024
JOINT PROJECT
Read it at The New York Times
Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting will merge next year to form one joint nonprofit newsroom, both outlets announced Thursday in The New York Times. Talks between the progressive magazine and the investigative nonprofit began “in earnest” this year, said Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein, who will spearhead the joint newsroom as chief executive following the merger. “We felt that by combining forces we could create a bit of a counterweight for the eroding in investigative reporting,” she told the Times. Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffrey will lead the operation’s editorial arm. The total newsroom will have more than 70 employees, according to the Times.