Mother Miraculously Digs Son Out of Colorado Avalanche After 50-Foot Fall
CLOSE CALL
Read it at The Mercury News
A mother rescued her son Sunday after watching an avalanche sweep him away in Colorado. The experienced backcountry skiers had ventured into rugged terrain known as Dave’s Wave between Loveland Pass and the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to retrieve gear they had left behind Saturday while rappelling to ski a chute. At an elevation of 12,500 feet, the son sparked the avalanche while crossing the chute and was caught in the snowy surge. As reported by The Mercury News, he tumbled hundreds of feet and over a 50-foot cliff. But miraculously, his mother, a physical therapist, found him within 10 minutes and dug him out. She determined that he hadn’t sustained significant injuries, and the pair traversed out of the basin to safety.