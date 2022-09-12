A 30-year-old mother of at least three children has not answered questions from police after three of her children died after apparently drowning on a Coney Island beach in the early hours of Monday.

A boy, 7, and two girls, ages 4 and 3 months old, were found unconscious on the sand before 5 a.m. Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, police said.

Police responded to a call at around 1:40 a.m. from a concerned relative who “indicated she was concerned that her family member may have harmed her three small children,” according to New York Police Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

Police then carried out a welfare check on the home, where they found the children’s father, who shared concern for his children’s safety and said he thought their mother may have taken them to the boardwalk.

Police then searched for around 90 minutes for the family on the Coney Island beach. They then received another call from a family member who was with the mother—who was soaking wet and barefoot—some two miles from where they eventually found the children. A police source told The Daily Beast that the mother did not have a criminal record or known history of domestic issues.

Police took the mother in for questioning, but said she had not responded to queries. Police are now searching for witnesses who might be able to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the apparent drowning.

This story is developing...