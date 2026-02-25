Mother Missing for 24 Years Reveals Why She Left Her 3 Kids

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Putin’s ‘Goddaughter’ Defies Leader With Passionate War Plea
CEASEFIRE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.26 1:23PM EST 
Published 02.25.26 12:10PM EST 
Ksenia Sobchak
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Ksenia Sobchak attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin’s “goddaughter” is publicly calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak, 44, took to social media to mark the fourth anniversary of the conflict with a rebuke of the Kremlin’s war effort, declaring that the violence “must end,” according to Metro. Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak—Putin’s longtime mentor—was baptized with Putin in attendance. While she is commonly referred to as his goddaughter, she has disputed that claim. In her post, Sobchak described the war’s devastating human toll, warning that its impact stretches far beyond what is visible in major cities, writing that the violence has already taken “thousands of human destinies.” She emphasized that both Ukrainians and Russians are suffering immense losses, with lives cut short “sometimes quickly, sometimes in pain and agonizingly slowly,” adding that “both countries will be dealing with the consequences for a very long time.” Sobchak concluded with a plea for peace, expressing hope that the war’s end will come soon. Her comments come as independent Russian media outlets have identified more than 200,000 confirmed Russian deaths in the conflict.

Read it at Metro

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Father Knows Best’ Star Dead at 80
HOLLYWOOD LEGACY
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.26 1:28PM EST 
(Original Caption) 8/1855- Robert Young and Jane Wyatt with the TV family from the show "Father Knows Best." The children are, left to right: Billy Gray, Lauren Chapin, and Elinor Donahue.
Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Lauren Chapin, best known for her role as the young Kathy Anderson on the American sitcom Father Knows Best, has died at the age of 80. “After a long hard fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come,” Chapin’s son, Matthew Chapin, posted on Facebook, revealing that his mother died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. “Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time,” he added. Chapin, who appeared on Father Knows Best between 1954 and 1960 and also starred as a child in the 1954 version of the American musical film A Star Is Born, was outspoken about her struggles following childhood fame. In an autobiography released in 1989, the actress recounted her life story, including childhood trauma, her struggles with bipolar disorder, miscarriages, and heroin addiction—which she battled until finding sobriety in the 1970s. Chapin went on to a life of ministry while also working as a talent manager. “It was very difficult to understand how Kathy Anderson could be loved and protected, and Lauren Chapin lived a whole different kind of life,” she said during a television appearance in 1989.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This AI-Powered Platform Can Help You Avoid Last Minute Tax Headaches—Save 50% on Your First Three Months
IT MAKES CENTS
AD BY Intuit QuickBooks Online
Published 02.25.26 12:00AM EST 
A chef wearing a white double-breasted coat embroidered with “Lily’s Catering” and a navy bandana stands in a commercial kitchen, facing the camera. Stainless steel ovens and warm overhead lights glow behind her, while another staff member works in the background near metal racks and kitchen equipment.
Intuit QuickBooks Online

Watching your business grow? Exciting. Trying to understand all the different state tax laws? Not so much. Intuit QuickBooks Online was built with you in mind. This AI-powered platform makes tax season feel less like a fire drill and more like business as usual.

When you add a sales invoice, QuickBooks automatically applies the correct tax rate based on the product category, customer, and location where the sale occurred, so you’re not the one double-checking tax codes at midnight. Want a clear snapshot of where you stand at any time? The Sales Tax Liability Report can be pulled up on demand, giving you a breakdown of your taxable and non-taxable sales by tax agency—local, state, and federal.

Beyond taxes, QuickBooks combines human expertise with AI agents to handle the backend work that piles up like invoicing, expense tracking, and payroll so you can stay focused on growth. Additionally, you can take advantage of Intuit Intelligence. Ask it a question and get immediate answers based on your business data.

Right now, save 50% on any plan for your first three months. Not sure which plan is best for your biz? The Simple Start plan gives you instant access to Intuit Intelligence and categorizes expenses. The Essentials plan unlocks the Accounting and Payment AI agents. The Plus and Advanced plans open up access to even more powerful features like the Sales Tax AI (automates sales taxes), Customer AI (sources leads), and Finance AI (gives tailored financial insights).

QuickBooks Plus Plan
Price per month for first three months
Subscribe At Intuit QuickBooks Online$58

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Driver Who Killed Dixie Chicks Member Learns His Fate
GUILTY
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.26 1:47PM EST 
Photo taken in Dallas just before the Dixie Chicks released their album "Shouldn't a Told You That." From left, Emily Erwin, Laura Lynch and Martie Erwin.

Photo taken in Dallas just before the Dixie Chicks released their album "Shouldn't a Told You That." From left, Emily Erwin, Laura Lynch and Martie Erwin.

Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The driver who killed Laura Lynch, 65, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to driving recklessly and causing the crash. According to KFOX14, Domenick Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Investigators say he was driving between 106 and 114 mph when he crashed head-on into Lynch’s car in December 2023. The crash occurred outside El Paso, Texas, and Lynch died at the scene, while Chavez was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the crash, Chavez was not under the influence, but he was driving with a suspended license that had been revoked after two DWI-related convictions. Lynch played upright bass and co-founded what was then called the Dixie Chicks, later The Chicks, in 1989 alongside Robin Lynn Macy on guitar and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. She left the band in 1995. Following her death, The Chicks released a statement paying tribute to their founding member, saying the band holds a “special place” in their hearts “for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.”

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Mother Missing for 24 Years Reveals Why She Left Her 3 Kids

FAMILY MATTERS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.26 12:50PM EST 
Michele Hundley Smith
Michele Hundley Smith Facebook/Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

A mother of three who disappeared 24 years ago has finally revealed why she left without a trace. “She said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People. Michele Hundley Smith, then 38, disappeared from Eden, North Carolina, in December 2001 while she was out Christmas shopping. She was found alive by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. According to her daughter, Amanda Hundley, 38, who spoke on The Vanished Podcast, her mother had serious drinking problems. A month prior to the disappearance, Smith was arrested for drinking and driving and had also been fired from a veterinary practice for drinking. The drinking also caused domestic disturbances between Smith and her husband, Randy, and their fights got physical at times, according to Hundley, who said, “My dad didn’t like the fact that my mom hid her drinking.” Her family waited three weeks to report her disappearance due to her tendency to occasionally bolt. According to police, Smith still asks that her location not be shared. “As far as my opinions and feelings on my mom… I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!” Hundley posted on Facebook.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Ophthalmologist-Tested Serum Delivers Fuller Lashes in Just 4 Weeks
EYE-CONIC
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 02.23.26 3:27PM EST 
Published 02.23.26 3:26PM EST 
Lilash Purified Eyelash Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lilash/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for longer, fuller, more fluttery lashes, but aren’t interested in the daily glue-and-strip routine or the upkeep (and expense) of lash extensions, a growth serum is the most low-maintenance path to noticeable results. Sure, a solid mascara can fake it for a few hours, but a well-formulated lash serum works behind the scenes, helping your natural lashes reach their full potential with consistent use.

Unfortunately, not all lash growth serums are created equal. Some formulas are powered by prostaglandin analogs (lipid compounds that prolong hair follicle activity), while others harness peptide complexes and botanical extracts. If you’re looking for a relatively quick, visible payoff, Lilash’s physician-formulated serum stands out for taking a more comprehensive approach rather than hinging on a single hero ingredient.

Lilash Eyelash Serum before and after review
Lilash.

Lilash’s Purified Eyelash Serum pairs an advanced prostaglandin analog (Dehydrolatanopros) with conditioning agents like vitamin B5 and hydrolyzed lupine protein to support both growth and strength. In other words, this serum doesn’t just encourage lash growth, but it also reinforces the hair fiber itself to minimize breakage and fallout. The result is a two-pronged strategy: optimize the growth cycle while improving lash resilience, which ultimately enhances density and volume over time.

Of course, efficacy is only half the conversation. Lash serums (particularly those containing prostaglandin analogs) can cause irritation for some—especially for people with sensitive eyes. Lilash’s formulas are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility with rigorous quality-control standards, and the brand positions the formula as suitable for contact lens wearers and those prone to sensitivity.

Lilash Purified Eyelash Serum
25% Off
See At Lilash

Whether you’re rehabbing lashes post-extensions, noticing thinning due to stress or hormonal shifts, or simply looking to dial up fullness without relying on falsies, Lilash’s growth serum offers a more sustainable, long-game solution for lash enhancement and health. The best part? Lilash is offering 25 percent off the Purified Eyelash Serum through March 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Exit Row Passenger Seats Rip Loose After Flight Takeoff
SEATBELT CHECK?
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.25.26 11:50AM EST 
Batik Air
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Passengers on a Batik Air Boeing 737 were jolted moments after takeoff from Palembang to Jakarta when an entire row of seats suddenly tore free from the cabin floor during the aircraft’s initial climb. The detached seats tipped backward according to View From the Wing. The incident happened shortly after takeoff, as the plane sped down the runway and began climbing. Early reports indicate the problem was likely caused by an installation defect—such as missing or improperly secured rivets or locking pins—rather than a malfunction of the seat recline system. Airplane seats are locked into floor tracks built to withstand strong forces during takeoff and landing. Such failures are rare because these tracks are part of the aircraft’s certified safety structure and must meet strict standards to protect passengers. The airline has launched an investigation into the technical cause of the issue. Flight attendants promptly checked on the impacted passengers and moved them to different seats, since there were empty seats available on board. The flight continued to Jakarta and landed safely, with no injuries reported.

Read it at View From the Wing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
World Famous Wine Region Shutters Fourth Site This Year
LAST CALL
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.25.26 11:23AM EST 
RUTHERFORD, CA - OCTOBER 16: A large "welcome" sign greets visitors to the Napa Valley on October 16, 2012, in Rutherford, California. Some 13.6 million international travelers visit the State each year generating nearly $100 billion in revenue and creating approximately 900,000 jobs in the arts, entertainment, recreation, food service and accomodations sectors. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
George Rose/Getty Images

California’s wine country is losing producers at an alarming rate. Another major producer has shut down operations and cut staff, marking the fourth winemaker to scale back or close entirely since the start of 2026. Jackson Family Wines has stopped production at its Carneros Hill facility in Sonoma’s Carneros region, laying off more than a dozen employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed with California authorities on Feb. 12. Communications director Sean Carrol told the San Francisco Chronicle that Carneros Hill “served as overflow production capacity and was not tied to any specific brand.” He added the site had “become underutilized,” allowing the company to consolidate. Jackson Family Wines is the sixth-largest wine company in the U.S., producing around 6 million cases a year and owning the Kendall-Jackson label and about 40 other brands. The pullback follows other high-profile cuts. Gallo confirmed it will permanently close the Ranch Winery in St. Helena and reduce staff elsewhere. Earlier closures include Foley Family Wines & Spirits’ Chalone facility, Constellation Brands’ Mission Bell Winery in Madera, and two Jean-Charles Boisset Collection tasting rooms. California had 4,727 wineries in 2025. As of February 2026, there are 4,646.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Martin Short Comedy Show Postponed After Daughter’s Death
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.24.26 9:25PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Steve Martin and Martin Short attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Martin Short’s comedy show with Steve Martin has been postponed after his daughter’s death. The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short was originally scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee but has been postponed to a later date “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an announcement from The Pabst Theater Group. The postponement came after Katherine Short, 42, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative said in a statement to TMZ. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.” Katherine was the daughter of Short and Nancy Dolman, his wife of three decades, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Stepbrother of Teen Found Dead on Cruise Charged With Homicide
CRUISE DEATH
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.26 4:46PM EST 
Anna Kepner on a cruise ship
Instagram

The teenage stepbrother of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide, according to family court documents from a separate case. On Friday, Thomas Hudson filed an emergency divorce court petition in Brevard County, Florida, seeking full custody of his nine-year-old daughter from his ex-wife, Shauntel Hudson. Shauntel currently shares primary custody of the child with Chris Kepner, Anna’s father. The petition says that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Hudson’s son, was “charged with homicide by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner,” citing “social media from the Kepner family.” The petition does not name the stepbrother, who has not been charged as an adult. Kepner’s stepbrother was spotted heading into a Miami federal court on February 6 as he appeared before a federal magistrate judge. Kepner, from Titusville, Florida, was found asphyxiated underneath a bed in her cabin on the Carnival Horizon cruise on November 7.

Read it at Fox News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.18.26 1:21PM EST 
Published 02.17.26 8:17PM EST 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
See At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of February, you can elevate your sleeping experience for less. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds for a limited time. Dreams really do come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Mike Johnson Borrows Freemason’s Gavel for SOTU Address
MAKING HISTORY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.24.26 8:28PM EST 
TOPSHOT - US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, holds up the gavel after he won the vote for Speaker of the House, during the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 3, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Mike Johnson is set to become the first House Speaker in history to display George Washington’s gavel during the State of the Union Address, the U.S. Capitol Historical Society announced Tuesday. “The historic Gavel was first used in 1793 to lay the cornerstone of the United States Capitol building: ‘The People’s House’ and the physical manifestation of our democracy,” the group said in a news release. Since then, the gavel has been under the care of Potomac Lodge No. 5, the oldest masonic lodge in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Historical Society said it worked with the lodge and Johnson’s office to get the gavel to the rostrum for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address of his second term, which marks the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. Johnson touted the Trump administration’s policies in an X post ahead of the address. “No matter how many awkward, pointless protests Democrats try to force, the American people will see all of the incredible successes reflected this evening—and feel them in the months to come,” he said.

U.S. Capitol Historical Society
House Speaker Mike Johnson will use George Washington’s gavel for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address of his second term. U.S. Capitol Historical Society

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Pentagon Pete Gives Half-Hearted Update on Alien Files
‘DIGGING IN’
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.24.26 7:18AM EST 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he’s “eager” to carry out President Donald Trump’s order to identify and release classified government files on extraterrestrial life. “We’ve got our people working on it right now,” he told reporters Monday. “I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in, we’re gonna be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. So there’ll be more coming on that, as far as the process of what we’ll do.” The former Fox News host was also clear he hadn’t anticipated the release being part of his portfolio when taking on his job within the second MAGA administration. “I did not have that on my bingo card, at all,” he said. Trump ordered the release of new findings on alien encounters after his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, sparked frenzied speculation with comments during a podcast about the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe. “They exist,” Obama said. “I just haven’t seen them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now