5-Year-Old Victim’s Mom Calls NFL Coach’s DWI Sentence a ‘Slap on the Wrist’
ARIEL STRONG
Just days after a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach took a plea deal that would see him serve no more than four years in prison for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury, the child’s mother spoke out to share horrific details about the night of the incident. Speaking to ABC News on Wednesday, Felicia Miller said, “I just remember looking in the mirror seeing him coming, like just full speed coming, and then all of a sudden everybody was knocked out.” She had been parked on the side of the road that night in February 2021 to help her cousin with a broken-down vehicle, when Britt Reid slammed his pickup truck into the family’s car. Six people were injured in the crash, including little Ariel Young, who Miller said didn’t recognize her after waking up in the hospital. Reid, 37, is also the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “He’s just getting a slap on the wrist,” Miller told ABC, claiming that if Reid was “anybody else,” the punishment would have been harsher. Reid will be sentenced in late October.