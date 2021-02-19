Mother of Immunocompromised 19-Year-Old Gets White House Call After Asking Biden About COVID Vaccines
RING RING
The mother of an immunocompromised 19-year-old who asked President Joe Biden about plans to vaccinate vulnerable groups earlier this week got a call from the white House on Wednesday night. On Tuesday, Kerri Engebrecht had publicly asked Biden during a town hall event: “Do you have a plan to vaccinate those who are most vulnerable sooner, to give them a priority?” Her son, Nathan, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which leaves him vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. Biden said he did not have the authority to dictate the rollouts of the preventative, which falls to state governments, but he said, “If you’re willing, I’ll stay around after this is over and maybe we can talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help.”
On Wednesday night, one of his aides called the woman back and connected her the next day to a member of the White House COVID-19 Response team. Engebrecht told the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, “I don’t think a little mom from Oak Creek is that big of a deal. But that's what I thought 48 hours ago.” She said she hopes to advocate for both her son and those in similar medical situations. Vaccination appointments have yet to be opened to those with high-risk comorbidities in most states.