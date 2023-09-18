Mother of Missing Ex-NFL Star Found Dead in Creek Bed Near Her Home
FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED
The mother of a former NFL player who has been missing since Saturday was found dead in a creek bed in suburban Chicago, local reports said. Sergio Brown, 35, and his mother were both reported missing by family members Saturday after they said they could not reach the pair for several days. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WGN TV News that 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, whose body was found a short distance from her home in Maywood, Illinois, died due to several injuries sustained in an assault. Authorities have since opened a homicide investigation into her death. Sergio Brown was a standout high school player in Maywood and went on to have a successful six-year NFL career as a safety with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.