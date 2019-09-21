CHEAT SHEET
Mother Searching for 20-Year-Old Marine Son Who Disappeared Returning to Camp Pendleton
The mother of a 20-year-old Marine is taking to social media to try to find out what happened to her son, who disappeared after taking a three-day leave from Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Cal. Lance Cpl. Job C. Wallace was last seen on Monday leaving a friend’s house in Surprise, California, where he spent his leave. Stacy Wallace, his mother, started a Facebook page called “Missing Marine” to try to gather information about what might have happened. His 2004 silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup was spotted Tuesday east of El Paso, Texas, on border patrol surveillance video but it was not clear if he was driving. “I want the public to know that he is a really gentle person who gave up scholarships and college opportunities to serve his country,” Wallace told AZ Central. “Every person matters in getting him home safely.”