Mother of Teen Shot in Seattle’s CHOP Zone Files Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against City
The mother of Lorenzo Anderson, a Seattle 19-year-old who was shot dead in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in June, has filed a wrongful-death claim against the city. Donnitta Sinclair Martin alleges that officials for the city allowed a dangerous environment to develop when they permitted protesters to occupy the six block area, and that first responders failed to assist her son. The city must respond within 60 days before Martin can file a federal lawsuit. Anderson was shot multiple times early in the morning on June 20. Officers responded to the scene, but Anderson had already been taken to a local hospital by the time they arrived. The CHOP zone was cleared on July 1.