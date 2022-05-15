Mom Learned Daughter Was Shot in Supermarket Massacre After Seeing Video of It on Social Media
NIGHTMARE
The mother of one of the victims of Saturday’s massacre at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket says she only learned her daughter had been shot after seeing graphic video of it making the rounds on social media. The woman, who was not identified, spoke to The Buffalo News about the gut-wrenching discovery. She said she’d asked her 30-year-old daughter to run to the Tops Friendly Market to buy something, but her daughter never returned. Then she came across a video on social media that showed her daughter being shot as she exited the store. Police have yet to officially notify her, she said. Authorities have not yet formally identified the 10 people gunned down in what they called “a straight-up racially motivated hate crime.” Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old New York resident, is being held without bail on first-degree murder charges after police say he used a military-style assault rifle to pick off innocent shoppers, all while apparently livestreaming the bloodshed.