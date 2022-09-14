Mother Says Daughter ‘Didn’t Recognize Me’ After Kansas City Chiefs’ Coach Smashed Into Car
NIGHTMARE
A woman whose 5-year-old daughter was almost killed in a car crash involving an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs has relived her nightmare in a TV interview. Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel didn't even recognize her after waking up from a two-week coma after the crash. Miller had left the girl in the back seat of her car after she stopped on a ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ Arrowhead stadium in July 2021 to help her cousin, whose car had broken down. Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and himself an assistant coach with the NFL team, smashed into the two vehicles in a pickup truck going more than 80 mph. Ariel, trapped in the crushed seats, was critically injured and suffered a traumatic brain injury. “I was just freaking out and then finally, we find her, because she’s buried under the seats,” Miller told Good Morning America. “When I got her outta the car, she was stiff… just stiff like a board.” Reid, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to a DUI charge as part of a plea deal. He faces a maximum four-year sentence.