‘Unbelievable’: Unmasked Mother’s Day Crowd Packs Defiant Colorado Restaurant

Read it at The Denver Post
The owner of a Castle Rock, Colorado, restaurant thumbed her nose at state health orders and reopened for sit-down dining on Mother’s Day—drawing hordes of unmasked customers. “So much for some of those people saying nobody would show up,” C&C Coffee and Kitchen owner April Arellano crowed in a Facebook video, according to The Denver Post. One patron who showed up to pick up takeout food—which is allowed under coronavirus restrictions—said he was appalled to find all the tables were filled, there was a line out the door, and staffers were not wearing masks. “It was unbelievable to me,” said Nick Whitehill, who left without the food he’d paid for. It’s unclear if the restaurant will face repercussions.