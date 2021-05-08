Why Flowers Are Going to Be Ridiculously Expensive This Mother’s Day
SORRY MOM
A bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day this year is likely to be twice as expensive as usual, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts say. Most growers had a terrible year in 2020 due to worldwide lockdowns, so they planted less in preparation for another unpredictable year or abandoned their farms all together, the Los Angeles Times reports. One Los Angeles Flower Market vendor said 25 roses were going for $30-$60, depending on the variety, up from the usual $16-$30. But the pandemic isn’t the only issue. Supply chain issues, extremely cold weather in flower growing regions, and the workers’ strike in Colombia are also pushing up prices. Mark Chatoff, president of California Flower Mall, called it a “perfect storm for poor production.”