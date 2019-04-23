9 Extra-Thoughtful And Very Easy Gifts For The Person You’re Celebrating This Mother’s Day

Finding a gift that lets your mom know you’ve been paying attention, care, and have planned ahead to celebrate her takes time. We’ve gone out and found some of the most thoughtful gifts you could get your mom that might take longer than two days to make and ship but that are also easy to put together and won’t cost you hours of planning.

Low Lights Plants Subscription Plan, $35 at The Sill: Each month, she’ll receive a low light, easy-to-maintain plant in one of several minimalist designs — and she’ll remember that each month you’re gifting her with something that literally has some life in it.

REN Clean’s Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil, $48 at Sephora: Since you’ve almost definitely been a handful for years, give her a break she’ll actually remember with this highly-rated bath oil that’s also certified clean by Sephora, which means its ingredients pass the brand’s litmus test.

The Jaunt Suitcase, $450 at ROAM: With 11 colors at your disposal to choose her favorite combination, from Pacific Blue to Paradise Pink, you can create a perfectly personalized gift — not to mention, you can add a three-letter monogram as a great final touch.

Glamglow’s Charcoal Treatment Mask, $59 at Sephora: The mud-based formula behind the mask includes activated charcoal to help lift away dirt and bits to achieve a bright complexion — and yes, she wants her skin to look (and feel) great, too.

Rothy’s Persimmon Pointed Toe Flat, $145 at Rothy’s: While this casual, bright, and positive style is one of Rothy’s most popular, you can definitely grab any of the many other color options available.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake’s Lucent Frost Crossbody Bag, $390 at FarFetch: While bags are an intimate purchase, the versatility of this medium-sized crossbody hand-crafted in Japan and showcasing the artist’s famous geometric style also features function like an adjustable shoulder strap, top zip fastening, and an internal compartment, to boot.

Ivory Reverse Painted Glass Decorative Box, $75 at NOVICA: Handcrafted by Asunta Pelaez of the Andes — who’s one of NOVICA’s many global artists — this box is adorned in a classic Andean art style and will let her keep her valuables in an elegant, conversation-worthy place.

The Stella 14x16 Frame, $85 at Framebridge: Upload an 8x10 photo Framebridge and they’ll create, pack, and ship this elegant frame (whose styles and sizes are many) for her — all you need to do is choose your favorite memory (and start thinking about which one to frame next year).

Two Personalized Coffee Mugs, $50 at UncommonGoods: You can get up to eight mugs in an order of these top-rated, hand-decorated mugs. One side shows a personalized avatar for you or for her or for anyone else notable this Mother’s Day and the other shows a family name and an optional year established.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.