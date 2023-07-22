Mother’s Triple Murder-Suicide Leaves Four Dead in Oklahoma
TRAGIC
A mother and three young children have been found dead after a reported triple murder-suicide in Verdigris, an Oklahoma town outside Tusla. After an “armed and barricaded” standoff outside the home on Thursday evening, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced their findings in a statement. The deceased were named as 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin and her children, aged 10 months old, six years old, and 11 years old. “It was determined that McCaslin shot all three kids and then turned the weapon on herself,” the team leading the investigation said. The situation began to unfold around 4 p.m. on Thursday evening, when a Verdigris police officer spotted fireworks coming from a house and called for backup. The same officer saw a Roman candle being lit to try to attract attention for help from inside the garage. Another woman had brought one child to the home for a supervised visitation, but was met by the McCaslin, who locked the woman and the other two children who were with her in the garage. When police arrived, that woman and the two children with her were able to escape.