Tommy Lee Splits From Fourth Wife After 6 Years of Marriage

A former NCAA star could facing the death penalty in Indonesia after he was arrested for alleged drug smuggling. Jarred Dwayne Shaw, 34, a Dallas native who played for Utah State and Oklahoma State, was arrested on May 7 after police said he received a suspicious package from Thailand. After raiding his apartment in Cisauk, Tangerang Regency, police said they found 132 pieces of THC candies, which have been decriminalized in Thailand but are illegal in Indonesia. The 6-foot-11 power forward has played for the Indonesian Basketball League’s Tangerang Hawks since 2022. After Shaw’s arrest, the league announced he had been immediately fired from the Hawks and was banned for life from playing for any of its teams. However, the penalties could get much more serious if Shaw is convicted. Indonesia has incredibly strict drug laws, and it’s not uncommon for those charged with drug smuggling to receive life in prison or even the death penalty, often by firing squad. Although the country has not carried out an execution since 2016, most of the people currently on death row in Indonesia—locals and foreigners alike—are there on drug-related crimes. Shaw was last seen when authorities presented him to the press on May 14, though he did not speak.
The modest childhood home of Pope Leo XIV is up for grabs, and its owner has hired an auctioneer with links to President Donald Trump to cash in. Paweł Radzik, who bought the Dolton, Illinois property for $66,000 last year to renovate and flip it, was surprised to discover the home’s former resident was Robert Francis Prevost, now the first American pope, according to The New York Times. Steve Budzik, the real estate broker for the property, said he was inundated with offers. To capitalize on the unexpected attention, Radzik hired Paramount Realty, the same real estate auction company that sold Donald Trump’s childhood home in 2017 for $2.14 million—more than twice the average of similar properties in the area. Online bidding is now underway for the papal property and will close on June 18, with expectations that the home could fetch seven figures. “We can call this the pope premium,” said Misha Haghani, Paramount’s chief executive and founder. “Within one week this is going to be the most famous home on the planet.”
Greece has initiated legal proceedings against Adidas after the sports brand used the Acropolis for an ad which appeared to show a giant shoe kicking the ancient site. The country’s culture minister said the gigantic flickering sneaker was created by a drone formation that hovered over the ancient citadel, in possible violation of a law designed for the protection of antiquities. “It’s like the Adidas shoe kicking the Acropolis,” Ms Lina Mendoni said on Greek radio. “A lawsuit has been already filed against anyone responsible.” Her ministry added that it is probing whether the correct licensing procedures were followed by the German brand. Footage on social media showed a light show above the site which dates back over 3,300 years. One image depicted a figure running, another showed a giant sneaker with the iconic three stripes, while a third light formation depicted an Adidas logo. The words “feel fast” were depicted in another shot, according to posts on X. The sportswear brand has been contacted for comment.
A man was apprehended by officials as allegedly tried to smuggle a dozen parrots into California, six of which he tried to hide in his boots. U.S Customs and Border Patrol agents said the outlandish encounter happened on the morning of April 30 at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. After authorities pulled over the man’s SUV for a routine inspection, authorities said they noticed what they described as “unusual clothing bulges” around the suspect’s ankles. While patting down the driver, officers then found six live parrots stuffed into the suspects boots. A further six parrots were later found near the driver’s seat, two of which were dead. U.S Customs and Border Patrol agents said a similar parrot smuggling attempt occurred on May 4 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. In that incident, a driver was found allegedly trying to smuggle two cages—one containing 16 parakeets, and another three chickens—in his SUV under a blanket.
Glen Rogers, a convicted murderer and suspected serial killer, used his final moments Thursday to shout out Donald Trump. “President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go,” Rogers said just before he was executed by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison, The Independent reported. He had spent nearly 28 years on death row for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, who was found dead in a Florida motel room. He also received a separate death penalty in California for the strangulation of Sandra Gallagher that same year. Nicknamed the “Casanova Killer” and the “Cross Country Killer” by the media—Rogers once boasted of killing as many as 70 people—a claim he later withdrew. He was named a suspect in several other murders, and a 2012 documentary produced by his brother, Clay, speculated whether he might have been involved in 1994 slaying of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, a theory Los Angeles authorities dismissed. Rogers—the fifth person executed in Florida this year—also used his final words to thank his wife, and chose pizza, chocolate, and soda for his last meal.
Tommy Lee and former Vine star Brittany Furlan have separated after six years of marriage, according to Page Six. This would be Lee’s fourth marriage to end in a split: he was previously married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, Melrose Place star Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993, and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. Lee served six months in jail for assaulting Anderson shortly after their split. The musician began dating Furlan in 2017, and the pair wed in 2019. The confirmation of their split comes after Lee spent the week teasing the news on Instagram, first unfollowing Furlan, then posting a Story that read, “I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls--t somewhere else.” TMZ alleges the pair separated because Lee’s drinking had become a problem, and this wouldn’t be the first time. In 2018, Anderson called Lee an alcoholic and the “definition of a narcissist/sociopath” after he had a physical altercation with their son, Brandon, then 21. Anderson also accused Furlan of “keeping [Lee] drunk,” and said Brandon had been attempting to stage an intervention before the fight. As of Friday, neither Lee nor Furlan have officially filed for divorce.
A nine-month-old baby has become the first person ever to be successfully treated with personalized gene editing therapy. Researchers corrected a specific gene mutation in baby KJ Muldoon‘s liver cells that had caused a rare metabolic disease called severe carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency, Penn Medicine announced. After spending his first several months of life admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), KJ received the first dose of his bespoke therapy in February and is now growing well and thriving. Most CPS1 patients eventually need liver transplants, but before they’re old enough, the disease’s side effects can cause lifelong neurological damage or even death. KJ’s case marks the first time CRISPR gene editing technology has been used to successfully create a personalized cure, as opposed to being used to target more common health problems such as sickle cell disease. KJ’s treatment could “provide a pathway for gene editing technology to be successfully adapted to treat individuals with rare diseases for whom no medical treatments are available,” according to a statement from Penn Medicine. Dr. Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, one of the doctors who treated KJ, said she hopes the boy will be the “first of many” to benefit from personalized gene therapies. The breakthrough is the result of years of progress in gene editing and decades of federally funded research.
Former NFL star Cam Newton didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson in a podcast Wednesday, slamming his former coach for not following his own advice. “I find it extremely interesting for a person who always led with this: ‘Do not be a distraction,’” Newton said in a Wednesday episode of his podcast 4th & 1 with Cam Newton.“We talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who’s our starting quarterback. You can’t name me three players on North Carolina’s roster right now besides Jordon Hudson.” A former quarterback, Cameron previously played with Belichick as part of the New England Patriots for one season in 2020. “Now you have that same situation with a 16-year-old that you’re trying to recruit. And you got to talk to his momma? This ain’t a good look,” he continued. Several of Belichick’s former colleagues and friends have spoken out about his relationship with Hudson in recent weeks. The couple have been at the epicenter of controversy following a viral, tense CBS interview that saw Hudson, who is also Belichick’s public relations representative, bar a reporter from asking the two how they met. The coach told ESPN earlier this week that Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.”
The Trump administration escalated its feud with Harvard by launching a new Justice Department investigation into the Ivy League’s admissions policies. According to a 14-page letter reviewed by The New York Times, the DOJ informed Harvard Monday that it would be investigating whether or not its admissions process was used to defraud the government under the False Claims Act. It is uncommon for a university to be targeted with the False Claims Act, which is a law typically meant to punish contractors who have been accused of swindling the government. Although the letter doesn’t specify how exactly Harvard might have attempted to defraud the government, the university could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars if found liable. Jonathan Swain, a Harvard spokesperson, said that the university would continue to fight back against the government, claiming that the administration’s actions “will lead to devastating consequences for our nation’s health, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership.” He added: “This investigation is yet another abusive and retaliatory action — the latest of many — that the administration has initiated against Harvard.”
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has reportedly experienced a stoppage following Lively’s escalating legal battle with her former co-star Justin Baldoni. In a report published Thursday, a source close to Swift told People magazine that the pair’s “friendship has halted” in recent weeks as the singer, who was subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case earlier this month, wants “no part in this drama.” Another source told the outlet that Swift and Lively, who have been friends for at least a decade, are “taking some space” but are “not no longer friends.” A third source told the outlet that the subpoena “fractured” the “fragile peace” between the pair. Lively initially sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denied, in December last year. He subsequently countersued Lively for $400 million alleging extortion and defamation, which Lively’s attorneys called “vengeful” and “meritless.” Swift was later subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case against Lively on May 9. A representative for the singer slammed the move in a statement to People at the time, saying: “This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”