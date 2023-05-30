Motorists Face Hate Messages After White Supremacists Hack Interstate Road Sign

Read it at AL.com
Motorists traveling along Interstate 65 in Alabama were shocked to see white supremacist messages—including “Reclaim America”—flash up on a traffic sign on Monday after the apparent hacking of a digital message board. AL.com reports that multiple motorists had reported seeing the hate messages, also including “Patriot Front US,” before the board in question was switched off. One driver said on Twitter an Alabama state trooper had “waved me to go on” after she took pictures of the rogue board. “How does this come about? Is it an inside job kind of thing?” she said. “Weird as hell.” The Alabama Department of Transportation said that a contractor’s portable message board had been hacked.