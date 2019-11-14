CHEAT SHEET
Motorola Revives the Razr as a $1,500 Smartphone
Motorola is bringing back its iconic 2000s flip phone—this time as a $1,500 foldable smartphone. The company announced the new device Wednesday in Los Angeles, debuting its flexible display, which allows it to fold like the original Razr. The 2019 Razr has the same general form as the original, but replaces the T9 keypad and small LCD with a 6.2-inch foldable plastic OLED panel and the Android 9 Pie operating system. The first Razr, launched in 2004, became something of a cultural icon in the U.S., selling over 130 million units before Apple launched the iPhone in 2007. The new Razr, which is also the first foldable phone, is set to launch in January 2020.