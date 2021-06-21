Save on Top Smartphones From Motorola, Samsung, and More

PRIME DAY 2021

Upgrade your phone with these great deals.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your phone and Amazon has deals, deals, deals. Whether you opt for the fancy new Razr, or a Samsung Galaxy, you’ll be glad you did. These deals are a can’t miss.

Motorola One Fusion

6% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A50 4G

20% Off

Shop at Amazon$

OnePlus 8 Glacial Green

50% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Motorola Razr 5G

17% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.