Save on Top Smartphones From Motorola, Samsung, and More

Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your phone and Amazon has deals, deals, deals. Whether you opt for the fancy new Razr, or a Samsung Galaxy, you’ll be glad you did. These deals are a can’t miss.

Motorola One Fusion 6% Off Shop at Amazon $

Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A50 4G 20% Off Shop at Amazon $

OnePlus 8 Glacial Green 50% Off Shop at Amazon $

Motorola Razr 5G 17% Off Shop at Amazon $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.