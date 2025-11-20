Motown Star, 85, Hit With Sex Assault Claims by Male and Female Employees
Smokey Robinson is facing new sexual assault allegations from two more former employees—a man and a woman—piling even more pressure onto the Motown icon as he battles an expanding lawsuit he says is baseless. The new claims were filed this week as lawyers for four former employees—who sued Robinson in May—moved to add the additional accusers anonymously. The male accuser, a former car valet, alleges Robinson, 85, fondled himself in front of him and tried to place his hand on Robinson’s genitals. The female accuser, a former housekeeper like several of the original plaintiffs, claims Robinson repeatedly tried to make her touch him while he was showering. Robinson denies all allegations. His lawyer, Christopher Frost, told Rolling Stone that the latest accusers were “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” calling the case an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.” Robinson previously denied accusations from the first four women, which included rape. His wife of 23 years, Frances—also a defendant—is accused of labor violations and using “ethnically pejorative words and language.” The plaintiffs are seeking $50 million in damages. The Robinsons countersued in May for $500 million, alleging defamation and elder abuse.