Mott & Bow’s New Sueded Polo and Bone Jeans Give Us a Whole New Look to Steal

As you may be aware, I am already a massive fan of the denim specialists, Mott & Bow. With the Mercer Jeans being some of the highest quality jeans ever put together, it isn’t hard to see why. However, Mott & Bow offers a lot more apparel than just incredible jeans. Mott & Bow has a growing list of fashionable items including sweaters, tees and even underwear. Beyond this, the company is actively growing its apparel offerings. In fact, Mott & Bow just released a complete line of polos to match perfectly with the flagship jeans. The new Jersey Sueded Polos are built for everyday wear. Made of 100% cotton fabric, the polos are designed to be light and soft against your skin. Additionally, the cotton material allows for more breathability than many counterparts that use polyester. You can buy a new Jersey Sueded Polo in four different colors: Black, Dark Grey, Navy and White.

Furthermore, Mott & Bow is continuously expanding its jean collection as well by introducing a new color to the Mercer line: Bone. This off-white offering is perfect for all of the events you may want to attend, before Labor Day of course. So, if you are looking to add a new outfit to your closet this year, make sure to check out Mott & Bow’s new polos and jeans.

