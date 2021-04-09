Our Favorite Striped T-Shirt from Mott & Bow Is On Sale for $10
STARS AND STRIPES
I’m a simple woman. Give me a good striped T-shirt and I’m set. I have such an obsession with stripes that an entire section of my T-shirt drawer is dedicated to them. But one striped T-shirt has been my go-to ever since I got it and it’s this one from Mott & Bow. If you, like me, enjoy a striped T-shirt that finishes off any outfit, this is the one for you, especially since it’s on sale for just $10.
Classic Crew T-Shirt
Down from $38
The cut of this T-shirt is slightly cropped with a boxy silhouette. It can easily be French tucked into high-waisted jeans and I’ve even worn it under a dress or jumpsuit for an added stripe-y touch. I have it in the classic black-and-white, but may have to add the other two colors to my collection at that price.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.