CHEAT SHEET
TEE’D UP
The Perfect T-Shirt May Not Exist But Mott & Bow’s Crew Necks Are Pretty Damn Close
Every now and then, a brand creates a basic that I love so much that I have to buy multiples. Trying out the Mott & Bow crew neck tees has made me add them to that list of things I will have many of. These silky-soft T-shirts are incredibly comfortable and fit in a way I never thought T-shirts could fit me. The sleeves are slightly cropped so there’s no rolling necessary for us short folk. It’s oversized, but in a structured way that looks effortlessly cool when tucked into jeans. I obviously had to grab a striped one (because I have an addiction) and I also got to check out the Boxy Semi-Crop in Black and the Fitted Crew in Crimson. Normally, fitted tees don’t fit me all that well, thanks to the broad shoulder of 20 years of playing softball. But these fit perfectly in the shoulders, fall gracefully over my arms, and are just all-around great looking. Scouted editor Gideon Grudo agrees with my feelings on Mott & Bow T-shirts and highly recommends the V-neck. If you’re in the market for a T-shirt that you’ll look forward to washing and re-wearing, grab one of these from Mott & Bow. | Shop at Mott & Bow >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.