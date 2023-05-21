CHEAT SHEET
Mount Etna’s Eruption Grounds Flights Out of Catania, Sicily
Mount Etna has erupted—again. The volcano began spewing ash on the neighboring Italian town of Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city, according to the Associated Press. The eruption led officials to temporarily ground flights out of the city’s airport as they monitored Etna’s activity. No injuries were reported as of Sunday afternoon. Officials had been monitoring volcanic activity in the days leading up to Etna’s eruption. Etna’s 2021 eruption lasted for several weeks, while it recorded a number of eruptions last year. Its last largest eruption in recent memory, however, was in 1992.