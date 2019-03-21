Melting Glaciers Expose Dead Hikers’ Bodies on Everest
FROZEN
As a result of climate change melting down ice and glaciers on Mount Everest, rescuers are discovering more dead bodies on the mountain than in previous years, CNN reports Thursday. Over 200 people have reportedly died attempting to climb the infamously challenging mountain, the majority of whom are still believed to be buried on the mountain under layers of snow and ice. But with that ice melting at alarming rates, one mountaineer told CNN that his company has recovered seven dead bodies since 2008. “Snow and glaciers are fast melting and dead bodies are increasingly being exposed and discovered by climbers,” he told the outlet. A representative from the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association told CNN that his organization tries to bring down as many bodies as possible—but when that’s not an option, rescuers pay their respects by covering the dead in rocks and snow.