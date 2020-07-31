CHEAT SHEET
Mount Everest Reopens for Tourism
Hoping to restart its tourism economy, Nepal announced Friday that it is reopening access to Mount Everest and its other mountains. The country hopes to tap into the autumn climbing season to increase revenue. Nepal closed its borders back in March, which would normally have been when trekkers arrived for the spring hiking season. The government said flights can arrive from foreign countries starting Aug. 17 but it’s still trying to figure out which specific protocols they will put in place. According to experts, the fall hiking season is significantly more dangerous than the spring because of the wind and lower temperatures.