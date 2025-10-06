Mount Everest Snowstorm Traps Hundreds of Trekkers on Trails

An unseasonal snowstorm trapped hundreds of hikers on Mount Everest, in blizzards so deep that even local rescuers are struggling on the trails. Villagers and emergency service personnel were deployed with mules and yaks to assist in evacuating the hikers. So far, 350 have been rescued from isolated Tibetan campsites to safety in the town of Qudang, and a further 200 are stranded but in contact with rescuers. Chinese state media reports that the remaining 200 still stranded are near the eastern Kangshung face. Snowfall on the east side of the mountain began on Friday. October is peak time for hiking around the world’s tallest point due to typically warmer temperatures and clear skies. Not this year. According to the BBC, hikers said the snow had been forecast to last only a day. The dump caught them by surprise, carrying on over the weekend. Speaking to the BBC, a woman from Shenzhen whose husband is among the rescue team, said he had barely been able to sleep for fear of his tent getting buried. “Even for rescuers, it’s not easy, they need to clear snow to make a path,” she said.

BBC