Man Shows Up at California Police Department With Body in His Car, Admits to Four Killings
A man walked into a California police department Monday, told officers he had killed four people, and had a body in his car. Cops said the suspect drove to the Mount Shasta Police Department yesterday afternoon and walked into the station to confess. The suspect told cops his three other victims were in his apartment more than 200 miles away, according to Roseville Police Department Captain Josh Simon. Police don't believe the quadruple homicide was a random act, according to CNN, and the suspect and the victims likely knew each other. Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified by cops, but a news update will be held Tuesday. “The sole suspect involved in this incident is in custody and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to our community,” said Simon.