North Carolina High School on Lockdown After Shooting

A North Carolina, high school was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the campus, authorities said.

One student was injured in the shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, the district told parents in an email. The shooter is still on the run, according to reports.

“That [injured] student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement,” the email said.

Winston-Salem Police said in a statement that the campus had been secured and they “are doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

“We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available,” they added.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, where Winston-Salem is located, said all students would be transferred in stages to a nearby YMCA for parents to pick up.

Both the police department and sheriff’s office were not immediately available to provide further comment.