Mountain Climber Plunges 200 Feet to His Death

A mountain climber fell to his death while hiking up one of the highest mountains in northern Spain at 8,690 feet. The 28-year-old British climber was just 65 feet from the summit of Torre de Cerredo when he lost his footing. First responders got a report that a hiker had “fallen 40 to 60 meters and had possibly died” at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The man was confirmed dead about an hour later, but the medic had to guard his body for another hour before a law enforcement helicopter arrived to retrieve it. The climber’s remains were then taken to La Morgal for funeral services, but it’s not clear if the man had been traveling with friends or family. The accident follows the death of another British hiker, a 42-year-old woman, who fell more than 1,650 feet in May from a popular trail in northern Spain, Balaitús Peak in the Pyrenees. And just about two weeks earlier, another British mountaineer, 61, made an SOS call, saying he was “lost and exhausted” before he was found dead hours later, after climbing the Pico de Europa mountain range. Two other people died in the northern Spanish mountains in April.