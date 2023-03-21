CHEAT SHEET
Mountain Lion Attacks Man Soaking in Colorado Hot Tub
A mountain lion attacked a man while he was in the hot tub with his wife in their Colorado rental home, wildlife officials said Monday. The couple was staying in Nathrop last Saturday when the mountain lion approached before clawing his head. The man splashed the animal with water as his wife flashed a light in its eyes, prompting it to retreat. They entered the house safely, and the man refused medical treatment for four surface scratches. Wildlife officers are searching for the mountain lion. At least 27 people have been attacked by the species in Colorado since 1990, with three dying from the attacks.