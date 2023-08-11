Mountaineers Seen Climbing Over Dying Porter on K2 in Pakistan
‘TRIED THEIR HARDEST’
Video obtained by the Daily Mail shows several mountaineers climbing over the body of a 27-year-old who lay dying in the snow after falling off an edge at a height of roughly 27,000 feet on K2 in Pakistan. Muhammad Hassan suffered serious injuries but reportedly stayed hanging from his rope and was unable to talk or hear as others passed by him on July 27. Anwar Syed, who was climbing with Lela Peak Expedition, told the Daily Mail that two climbers “tried their hardest to bring him down but they couldn’t do it,” and Hassan died about two hours later. Syed’s expedition group claimed it even offered to pay other porters to help retrieve Hassan’s body, but “everyone said that it’s impossible to bring him down.” Kristin Harila, who climbed K2 on the same day to break records as one of the fastest people to summit 14 of the world’s tallest mountains, has come under fire for neglecting Hassan on her way up. She is also accused of celebrating her world record as Hassan lay dying. In a statement, Harila claimed she and her team tried to help him. A GoFundMe for Hassan’s three young children has raised over $100,000.