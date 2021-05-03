‘Do Something’: Mourners Call for Justice at Andrew Brown Jr.’s Funeral
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’
On Monday, mourners and activists came together for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, last month. “Enough is enough,” said Reverend Al Sharpton, who gave the eulogy. “How many funerals do we have to have until we tell the Congress and the Senate that you’ve got to do something in these times?” asked Sharpton. Brown, 42, was killed by police while sitting in his car, but the circumstances around his death are still being investigated. Cops say Brown was trying to drive away as officers attempted to carry out search and arrest warrants for him, and that Brown hit a deputy with his car before they started firing. However, relatives who’ve seen a section of police body cam footage described the shooting as an “execution.” Both Sharpton and attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Brown’s family, called for the full footage of the shooting to be released to the public.