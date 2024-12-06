Mouth Taping Is the Secret to My Best Night’s Sleep

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep is one of my absolute favorite things in the world, but, like many of us, I feel like I can never get enough of it. I toss and turn, I wake up in the middle of the night (a few times), I battle with my 80-pound dog for precious bed space, and I consistently wake up before my alarm goes off. I sleep, but it’s not good sleep. In my search for some type of all-natural remedy, mouth taping came across my TikTok feed. Mouth taping is pretty self-explanatory; you tape your mouth closed before bed, which forces you to breathe through your nose.

The first time I saw it, I thought it was kind of barbaric, a wellness trend gone awry (kind of like fasting), and that it would feel absolutely suffocating to sleep through the night like that. I told myself I would never try it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As my nights of subpar sleep continued, mouth taping continued to come across my TikTok feed, with content creators and experts touting its laundry list of potential benefits, including deeper REM sleep, a tighter jawline, eliminated morning breath, and less tossing and turning. Better sleep was something I was after, but the idea of getting a snatched jawline in the process? Now, that was enticing. I was sold. Two weeks later (after some non-social media independent research on the matter), I patiently spent the afternoon by my front door waiting for my mouth tape to get delivered.

The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape The Skinny Confidential.

I opted for The Skinny Confidential’s Mouth Tape , which seemed beginner-friendly as it’s designed with a little air slit down the middle to cancel out my fear of not being able to breathe while I sleep. That night I headed to bed, mouth appropriately taped shut, and I slept like a baby. Deeper sleep, no tossing and turning, I didn’t wake up in the middle of the night, and I woke up to no morning breath. TikTok was right.

How Does Mouth Taping Help Improve Sleep?

Getting health tips solely from TikTok, though, is never a good idea, so I consulted some experts for advice. According to Dr. Vincent Ip , DDS, FAGD and Diplomate, American Sleep and Breathing Academy, “Mouth taping encourages breathing through your nose while you sleep, which can stimulate the vagus nerve and help your body relax. This can improve heart rate, increase oxygen levels, and make you feel more rested.”

The vagus nerve is part of your nervous system; it’s responsible for telling your body to ‘rest and digest,’ and exercises like meditating or getting a massage also help stimulate it. “Nasal breathing also boosts nitric oxide, which helps improve circulation,” adds Dr. Ip. “These effects may lead to better sleep and overall health.” Nasal breathing is also why you don’t have morning breath when you sleep with mouth tape.

Will Mouth Taping Really Help Chisel Your Jawline?

Well, possibly, but don’t expect dramatic results in one or two nights. Naturopathic doctor Dr. Bryant Esquejo , ND, explained to me that it’s a result of the different muscles that are engaged while sleeping with your mouth shut. But it doesn’t happen overnight. According to Dr. Ip, you may notice mild improvements in jaw posture after a few weeks, but more dramatic results would require months of consistency.

The Type of Mouth Tape You Use Matters

If you’re thinking of trying mouth tape, consult with your doctor first. While the benefits far outweigh the cons for me, there are some things to keep in mind. The type of mouth tape you use can make or break your experience. I started off with a full-coverage piece of tape that covered my lips entirely, but that isn’t necessary to reap all the benefits. “Using a full coverage mouth tape might have the opposite effect on your nervous system,” says Dr. Ip, “signaling to your body [that] your backup breathing method is cut off and sending your body into fight or flight.”

Vio2 Mouth Tape Vio2tape.

Full-coverage mouth tape can also lead to potential skin irritation (like redness) from the adhesive. I experienced this at the corners of my mouth when I first started mouth taping, but when I switched to non-full coverage tape like ​​the VIO2 Unscented Mouth Tape , it disappeared.

My Experience With Mouth Taping

Since I started mouth-taping a couple of months ago, I have noticed deeper, better-quality sleep, and I’ve completely kicked my 3 a.m. social media scrolling habit. Truthfully, I’m still waiting to see a change in my jawline, but the sleep improvement is more than enough to keep me committed to this habit. I’ve even got my mom and boyfriend hooked, and both report feeling more refreshed upon waking up in the morning.

Ultimately, it’s important to do your own research and talk to your doctor before trying out any new wellness trend—including mouth taping. That said, mouth-taping has completely changed the overall quality of my sleep, and I don’t see myself giving it up any time soon.

Shop Mouth Tape

The Skinny Confidential Beauty Tape The Skinny Confidential’s beginner-friendly (and ridiculously cute) mouth tape is an excellent option if you’re nervous about trying mouth taping like I was. Each piece is designed with an opening in the center, so your mouth isn’t fully closed. You can even take sips of water with it on. Buy At The Skinny Confidential $ 30 Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

VIO2 Mouth Tape For those looking for a latex-free mouth tape that won’t irritate sensitive skin (or hurt when pulling it off), this doctor-owned mouth tape is another great choice. Buy At Amazon $ 25 Buy At Goop $ 25

Dream State Silk Mouth Tape This pain-free silk mouth tape is designed to stay put all night without tearing off your skin when you remove it. While Dream State’s tape does not include an opening, the lightweight design ensures you won’t feel suffocated. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: