Movement Grows to Rename Trump Tower Address After His Foe

The address of Trump Tower in Chicago could soon be renamed after former President Barack Obama, if residents get their way.

A petition to rename the road outside of Trump Tower from N. Wabash Ave. to Barack Hussein Obama Ave. is picking up steam in Chicago. The petition says the name would alter the “official address of Trump Tower to Obama Ave.

“This would send a small message about the values we uphold as a city, those of inclusivity, resilience, and forward-thinking change, and fighting back in any way possible,” the petition reads.

The petition has over 25,000 signatures. The president is widely unpopular in the Windy City, receiving just 22 percent of the vote in Chicago in the 2024 presidential election.

Chicago residents loathe Trump, with many protests often gathering outside of his hotel Downtown. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

City Alderman Brendan Reilly has also introduced an ordinance to designate the portion of Wabash Ave that houses Trump Tower as “Barack Hussein Obama Way.”

While honorary street signs in Chicago are reserved for those who have died, Reilly said his proposal includes an exception for a former president.

“The spirit of this is really to recognize Obama,” Reilly told Block Club Chicago.

The former president spent much of his adult life in Chicago and still retains a residence there. Former first lady Michelle Obama was born and raised on the South Side of the city.

Trump oftentimes appears envious of Obama. He frequently comments on how quickly Obama could "bop" down the stairs of Air Force One. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is often in the ire of Trump, indicated to reporters on Wednesday that honoring the former president in this way could be a possibility.

“I’m glad that the alderman put it forward, and we’ll have the debate,” Johnson said. “But there certainly is no debate to the exceptional leadership of President Obama.”

The dedication ceremony for Obama's presidential center has drawn many high-profile guests. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The alderman’s proposal comes on the same day Obama is opening his presidential center on the city’s South Side.

The event was filled with celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and Stevie Wonder, as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Joe Biden.

Trump and many conservative personalities have long disparaged the country’s third-largest city.

Trump has called Chicago a “killing field,” a “hellhole,” a “disaster,” and a “Death Trap.” Last year, he claimed it was the “worst and most dangerous city in the world by far.”

Last year, in a deranged Truth Social post, the president appeared to imply he was ready to declare war on the city, posting a meme reading “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”