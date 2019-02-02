MoveOn, Others Call for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to Resign

Progressive advocacy group MoveOn called for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) to resign after a picture from his page in his medical school yearbook circulated showing him either in blackface or or Klan robes. “If [Gov. Ralph Northam] is one of the two people pictured in the highly disturbing, horrific photo wearing either blackface or a KKK hood–or if he selected or approved of its use on his yearbook page—he should immediately resign,” the organization wrote on Twitter Friday evening. “There are no excuses for such a racist display.” Founder and publisher of liberal blog the Daily Kos, Markos Moulitsas, also called for Northam to “resign immediately” after stating his “med school antics” had “no place anywhere in America.” Earlier, the head of Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA called for Northam to resign as did the Chairman of the Virginia GOP. After the image from 1984 surfaced, Northam admitted he was one of the individuals in the shocking photo and apologized "for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision cost then and now."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10