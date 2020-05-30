CHEAT SHEET
    Movie Director Violates Probation by Directing Movie, Officials Say

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    A movie director who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a crew member killed in an accident while filming a scene has violated his probation by shooting another flick overseas, officials have determined. Variety reports that Randall Miller’s deal included an agreement that he would not work as a “director, first assistant director or supervisor with responsibility for safety in any film production” for a decade. He claims he was not in charge of safety while shooting Higher Grounds in Serbia last year—but officials in Georgia say he broke the rules. They can seek a warrant for his arrest but it’s unclear if that will happen.

